Scenic View to be closed

copyright the Chronicle April 25, 2018

WESTFIELD — Rural Edge, the Lyndonville-based nonprofit, rural housing organization, has decided to close Scenic View, a residential care facility in Westfield. It hopes to sell it.

“The significant costs of running Scenic View for the past two years has caused an untenable financial situation for the Rural Edge organization that requires immediate action,” said Louise Bonvechio, chair of Rural Edge’s board of directors, in a press release.

