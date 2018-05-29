Rock club building community in Holland

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

HOLLAND — The farm family strolling along Stearns Brook Road in Holland was the first sign a visitor to Barrage was nearing his goal. Not particularly young, they looked like people walking over to visit a neighbor on a lovely late May evening.

As it happened they were actually on the way to what anyplace in the world would be considered to be a very hip rock club.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)