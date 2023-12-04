Risk of explosion decreases as propane tanker fire continues to burn in Irasburg

IRASBURG, Vermont (Monday, Dec. 4, 2023) — A propane tanker that went off Vermont Route 14 early Monday morning and caught fire in the Black River continues to burn this afternoon.

Inspection of the vehicle by drone has revealed a puncture in the side of the 10,000-gallon liquid propane gas tanker, significantly reducing the possibility of a catastrophic explosion. As a result of damage to the tanker, the fire likely will continue to burn until the propane has been exhausted.

Multiple road closures and a one-mile evacuation zone around the site of the crash remain in place. For those who have been evacuated, warming centers have been established at the Irasburg Town Hall and the Newport City Municipal Building.

Representatives of the Vermont State Police, Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division, Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team, and the Irasburg Fire Department will be available to speak with the media at 3 p.m. Monday at the VSP barracks in Derby, located at 35 Crawford Rd.

Two photos of the scene provided by the HazMat Team .