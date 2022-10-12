Ranger girls fight to a draw

by Matthew Wilson

Friday afternoon after a rain that gave the air a brisk chill, the Lake Region Union High School Raiders took to the field against the Paine Mountain High School Marauders. They started even and battled down to the final moment of regulation time and into overtime and emerged knotted up 1 to 1.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)