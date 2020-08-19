Quiros pleads guilty to three charges

by Joseph Gresser

The criminal charges filed by the federal government against Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, are nearing resolution. Mr. Quiros, 64, of Key Biscayne, Florida, pled guilty Friday to three of the 12 felonies U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan charged him with in May 2019.

Appearing electronically in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Mr. Quiros pled guilty to conspiring with William Kelly, Jong Weon (Alex) Choi, and William Stenger, in a wire fraud scheme to defraud foreign investors seeking residence in the U.S. through the federal EB-5 visa program. The investors put money into a plan to build a biomedical business in Newport called AnC Bio.

