copyright the Chronicle September 12, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

NEWPORT –– There was a full house at the Gateway Center here Monday night as citizens from both sides of Lake Memphremagog voiced their concerns about a proposed Coventry landfill expansion and the impact it would have on the lake and environment.

DUMP, or Don’t Undermine Memphremagog Purity, put together the public meeting to raise awareness of an application submitted by Casella Waste Systems to expand the Coventry landfill to 129 acres, an increase of 51 acres, which would allow 500,000 tons of waste per year.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Public expresses concern over landfill expansion