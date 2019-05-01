Prescription drugs at heart of lawsuit in manslaughter case

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A Brownington woman says that, despite a guilty plea, she’s innocent of killing her husband because the medications she was taking at the time of his death were behind her actions.





…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)





