Prescription drugs at heart of lawsuit in manslaughter case
by Joseph Gresser
NEWPORT — A Brownington woman says that, despite a guilty plea, she’s innocent of killing her husband because the medications she was taking at the time of his death were behind her actions.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)