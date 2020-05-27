Pre-termination hearing held on Croteau

Brian Monaghan questions Ken Mitchell-Eby remotely. He appeared on behalf of the town in Joyce Croteau’s pre-termination hearing on May 21.

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The Barton Select Board took a step toward firing the town’s zoning administrator Joyce Croteau when it held a nearly two-hour-long “pre-termination hearing” last Thursday, May 21.

The hearing was what select board member Lenny Zenonos called a “quasi-judicial” hearing. Board Chair Ken Mitchell-Eby served as prosecutor in laying out multiple charges of “insubordination” against Ms. Croteau.

Mr. Zenonos and newly appointed board member Jeff Cota will act as jurors. It will be some time before they are able to reach their decision because lawyers representing the select board and Ms. Croteau asked for a week to prepare and submit rival findings of fact and conclusions of law for consideration.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)