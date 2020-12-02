Police searching for suspect in Newport shooting

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Newport police say they believe Jaquan Flintroy was the man who shot a Newport resident in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot at around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they think the 26-year-old Hartford, Connecticut, resident escaped pursuit after crashing his car and stealing a Subaru from a home in Newport.

Two friends, Wilfredo Cerpa and Michael Alamo, both 23 and both from Hartford, were arrested in Orleans after ditching their car and dashing through the Barton River, police said.

Police sought and received an arrest warrant charging Mr. Flintroy with second-degree attempted murder. He remains at large and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the affidavit, the wounded man repeated said he had been shot by “Jay.” After a while the man agreed to say exactly what happened.

.this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)