Peter Welch tells VFW of new veterans’ health law

by Matthew Wilson

JAY PEAK — Following a joint memorial service hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and its auxiliary held at the organization’s annual convention on June 3, U.S. Representative Peter Welch promised he would work to make sure those who serve get the medical care they have earned.

Mr. Welch addressed members of the armed services, past and present, in a speech delivered in the International Room at Jay Peak Resort, and thanked them and their families for their commitment to supporting our nation’s heroes.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)