Orleans man suspected of shooting wife

copyright the Chronicle May 23, 2018

ORLEANS — State Police said Tuesday that Randall Swartz, 58, of Orleans, suspected of murdering his wife, Thea Swartz, 54, was still at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

“There’s not a clear picture when he will be medically released,” said Captain Dan Trudeau. As of Tuesday afternoon, he said, it looked like Mr. Swartz would remain at the hospital for two to three weeks, but that could change.

