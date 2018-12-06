On Memphremagog

LeBlanc loses appeal, and lakeside lot

by Joseph Gresser

Herman LeBlanc will have to give up his portion of a Newport Center property on the shore of Lake Memphremagog. A decision by a three-member panel of the Vermont Supreme Court issued November 21 marks the end of a decade-long battle between Mr. LeBlanc and his neighbor, Robert Snelgrove.

