Old booze bottles get a new use

by Emmett Avery

GREENSBORO — Empty liquor bottles spill out of a bin in front of the old barn in downtown Greensboro. At first glance, you might think the residents of the property have a drinking problem. But if you look a little closer, you’ll see that the barn is actually a high-end glassblowing studio. And if you talk to the owner, you’ll find that the chaos of bottles is an indication of innovation rather than debauchery.

Devin Burgess is a professional glassblower, and Friday he was making wine glasses from the old booze bottles his neighbors have taken to leaving at his shop’s front door.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)