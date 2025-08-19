Obituaries 8.20.2025

Linda Elbow

Linda Lee Smickle Elbow died of a sudden stroke in Morrisville on July 17, 2025 at the age of 83.

Linda was born November 12, 1941, in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Jane Witmer Smickle and Frederick William Smickle. Linda’s father was killed in World War II when Linda was two years old. Linda’s mother remarried, and Linda’s stepfather, Gerard Egan, adopted Linda. Mr. Egan served in the military, so the family moved around a lot. Linda attended school in California and Guam and graduated from Wilson High School in Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania, where she played glockenspiel in the band. She graduated from Goddard College in Vermont and then taught at Franconia College in New Hampshire, where she met Peter Elbow, whom she married and later divorced.

In her early years, Linda held a variety of jobs, from working as a Playboy bunny cocktail waitress to being an accountant at Abt Associates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to acting as casting director for the movie Punishment Park. As a costume designer, Linda taught at the California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles, and also at Goddard College. Linda was part of an improvisatory comedy troupe, the Oddvark, that was founded in Central Vermont in the later ’70s and subsequently moved to New York City, New York, to try its hand at comedy there. It lasted a couple of years and members of the troupe drifted off to other show business endeavors.

It was at Goddard that Linda met the Bread and Puppet Theater, where she became an indispensable and charismatic fixture, serving as puppeteer, tour booking agent, business manager and inspiration to generations of new puppeteers and apprentices over many years. Known for her comic genius in the circus ring, her powerful narration of Bread and Puppet cantastoria, her ability to play the marimba while reciting text, her dry sense of humor, critical eye, and her rum-and-tonic cocktails, the significance of Linda’s loyal participation in the Bread and Puppet Theater cannot be overstated.

As a resident of West Glover for over 40 years, Linda was also a vital part of the Glover community. She served as a Glover Library trustee, a member of the garden club and local writing group, supporter of the historical society and director of the annual performance of “The True Story of Runaway Pond” puppet show at every Glover Day celebration. Linda was a founding member of the Monte Verde Cultural Exchange which led to her co-direction of several projects in Nicaragua and Vermont involving members of the Nicaraguan organization MECATE.

Linda was predeceased by her mother and father, stepfather, and brother Gerard Witmer Egan, and is survived by her sisters: Fredericka Beauchard of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, and Trudi Egan of Allentown, Pennsylvania, as well as by the members of her vast Bread and Puppet Theater “family.”

Linda will be buried in a short ceremony at the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover on August 30 at 4 p.m. with a reception following at the home of ‘Elizabeth’ Nelson, 2602 Andersonville Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875. There will be a larger memorial for Linda at the Bread and Puppet Theater on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Rita LeBlanc

With heavy hearts, the family of Rita Doris (Desrochers) Leblanc, 86, shares that she died peacefully on August 14, 2025, at Bel-Aire Nursing Home in Newport. Rita was born on March 13, 1939, in Newport to Oscar and Yvonne (Arel) Desrochers. On June 3, 1961, she married the love of her life, Rejean Leblanc, and together they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. They built a beautiful life as dairy farmers in Lowell where they raised their three children.

Rita found joy in the simple pleasures of life —sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and baking. Her home was always filled with warmth, and she welcomed company with open arms and a loving smile. One never went hungry when they stopped by. Rita had a special fondness for her hummingbirds, tending to them with care, and she enjoyed sitting and watching the cars pass by. In their younger days, Rita and her husband, Rejean, would have friends over and play marbles/cards and take trips to the casino. Rita loved to reminisce about all the memories they made.

Those who knew Rita admired her strength, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family. She often said, “They are my life,” and she lived that truth every day. Her love, resilience, and gentle spirit will forever be remembered.

Rita is survived by her son Alain Leblanc and wife, Laurie, of Lowell, their daughters: Christine Leblanc and boyfriend, Sebastien, Ashley Rowell and husband, Anthony, son-in-law Maurice Raboin of Newport, his son Matthew Raboin, and daughter Alissa Raboin and husband, Ryan; daughter Joanne Bathalon and husband, Robert, of Westfield, and their children: Bobbi-Jo Andrews and husband, Ben, Nicole Bathalon-McAree and husband, Patrick, and Ethan Bathalon and wife, Nikki; and by several great-grandchildren: Dezirae, Ava, Brooklyn, Colten, Lincoln, Graysen, Maren, Cooper, Carson, Lainey, and Hudson. She is also survived by her siblings: Real Desrochers and wife, Denise, and Joe Desrochers and friend, Donna; and by her in-laws: Norman Leblanc, Marielle Bonin, Ann Leblanc, Herman Leblanc, Columbe Colvin and husband, John, Gynette Manning, Michelle Roy and husband, Larry, Andre Leblanc and wife, Sara, and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband, Rejean Leblanc, daughter Aline Raboin, brothers Roland Desrochers and wife, June, and Claude Desrochers and wife, Connie, sister Claudette Chaput and husband, Leo and by her in-laws: Helen Sicotte and husband, Albert, Denise Blouin, Lucy Leblanc, Celine Leblanc, Germaine Bonin, George Leblanc, and Richard Manning.

A mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 22, at the Sacred Heart Church of Troy. Burial will follow at the St. Ignatius Cemetery of Lowell.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bel-Aire Nursing Home for the care and are deeply grateful for the friendships she formed during her time there. Rita’s greatest gift was the love she gave so freely. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and all who were fortunate enough to know her. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Anthony “Tony” Perron

A celebration of the life of Anthony “Tony” Perron was held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Shadow Lake Farm on Perron Hill in Glover.

Tony died on December 27, 2024, of a heart attack. He was born on November 6, 1971, the son of the late Alan Perron and Susan (Field) Cooper, who survives him. He is also survived by two daughters: Chelsea Perron and Olivia (Jake) Dwinell, grandchildren Carter and Sydney, his siblings: Maria, Anna, and Jake Perron, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Norman “Pete” Thurston

Norman “Pete” Carroll Thurston, 88, of Newport, died on August 14, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 13, 1937, in Bradford, to Charles and Eva (Page) Thurston. He graduated from Bradford Academy.

Pete was a heavy equipment operator for Local 98 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, for 23 years. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard.

On December 15, 1984, he married Glenna Hildreth, who predeceased him on July 18, 2002.

Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting in Maine, fishing, and driving the back roads looking for wildlife. He was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Newport.

He is survived by his children: Dawn Granger and her husband, Carl, of Jefferson; Georgia, Fawn Wisneski and her husband, Steven, of Jacksonville, Florida; Norman Thurston Jr. of Barre; Kevin Coffin and his wife, Edna, of Newport; Steven Coffin and wife, Lynne, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire; Wendell Coffin of Newport; and by his stepchildren: Linda Nault and her husband, Raymond, of Bradford; Rhonda Besaw and her husband, Maurice, of Derby; and Pamela Coffin of Newport. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by the following siblings: Nora Kidder, Stanley Thurston, Martin Thurston, Harry Thurston, Clifton Thurston, Pauline Mann, Gordon Thurston, Ernest Thurston, Kenneth Thurston, Forrest Thurston, Maxine Burgess, and Richard Thurston. He is also predeceased by eight half-brothers and -sisters.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Saturday, August 23, from noon – 1 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on the same day at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with the Reverend Paul Prince officiating. Interment will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 23, at the West Bradford Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, Incorporated, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, Vermont 05495 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Kim Max Whipple

Kim Max Whipple, 69, of Orleans, died suddenly at his home on August 16, 2025.

Kim was born to Leland and Dorothy Whipple on March 17, 1956.

Kim lived a life dedicated to his family and friends. He lived several years in California where he painted oil rigs in the Pacific Ocean. His love of Vermont brought him home where he had his own painting business, painting many local homes and businesses. He enjoyed hunting, especially with his nephews and grandchildren. Kim’s true passion was fishing in the local rivers and ponds. Kim loved competing in fishing tournaments, including the annual Father’s Day tournament on Lake Champlain. He was especially proud of his prize-winning fish caught the Moore Reservoir in Waterford, with his brothers Colby and Mark.

Kim was predeceased by his parents, Leland Whipple and Dorothy (Hilliard) Whipple, his nieces Laurie Conley and Cassandra Tallman, and his granddaughter Morgan Lapierre-Deaette.

Kim is survived by his partner of 35 years, Debbie Lapierre; his children: Heather Lapierre of Orleans, April Lapierre and her partner, Adam Lamadeleine, of Barton, Miranda Aiken and her husband, Roger Aiken, of Barton; his grandchildren: Dustin Lapierre and his partner, Sandra Krohn, of Elmshorn, Germany, Devon Lapierre-Hamel of Orleans, and Sydney Lapierre and her partner, Austin Guyer, of Barton; his great-grandchildren Ava Grace and Summer Marie; his siblings: Barbara Whipple of Burlington, Bruce and his wife, Darlene Whipple, of Derby, Karen and her husband, Jesse Conley, of Barton, Mark Whipple of Orleans, Chris and his wife, Krysta Whipple, of California, and Colby Whipple of Brownington; as well as many nieces and nephews, and his loyal dog Jax.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.