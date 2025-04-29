Obituaries 4.30.2025

Peter John Ste. Marie Sr.

It is with profound sadness that his family announces the death of Peter John Ste. Marie Sr., 61, of North Troy, who left too soon on April 24, 2025.

Pete was born on June 1, 1963, in Newport to Paul and Normande (Jean) Ste. Marie. He grew up steeped in the traditions of the Northeast Kingdom — a place whose values of hard work, neighborly care, and perseverance shaped every piece of the man he became.

A proud graduate of North Country High School’s class of 1982, Pete wore his Falcon football jersey for four years with grit and fierce pride, building lifelong friendships on and off the field.

In 1980, Pete met the love of his life, Cathryn Judd. Together, they built a partnership grounded in loyalty, strength, and a love that turned hardships into triumphs. They married on March 24, 1984, and made their home in North Troy, working together in the family business: Ste. Marie’s Market. What began as a butcher tradition in 1896 had grown into a community cornerstone, run through three generations — a legacy Pete was proud to carry until 2001. More than a storekeeper, Pete was a trusted neighbor, a jokester behind the counter, and an expert meat cutter whose craftsmanship fed countless families.

Family was the true center of Pete’s heart. He and Cathryn filled their house — and their lives — with seven wonderful children: Peter Jr., Deana, Nicole, Benjamin, Katie, Noah, and Lydia. In time, his heart grew even fuller with the arrival of eleven beloved grandchildren: Andrew, Jordan, Jazmyn, Angelyna, Hailey, Jillian, Rayna, Reagan, Avery, Ryder, and Aubrey. To them, he was Dad, or Pépère — a steady presence full of unconditional love, a warm hug, and quick wit.

Pete wore many titles well — Dad, Pépère, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend — but perhaps what defined him most was the generosity of his spirit. Whether delivering skiers to Jay Peak, expertly carving a side of beef, or simply lending a needed hand, Pete showed up for people — quietly, humbly, and without need for thanks.

He took great pride in his family’s history in the Northeast Kingdom and in Jay Peak’s founding, where the Ste. Marie name remains part of the area’s proud story and fabric.

Pete is survived by his soulmate and wife of 41 years, Cathryn; his children: Peter (PJ) Ste. Marie Jr., Deana and husband, Alan Reardon, Nicole, Benjamin, Katie and partner, Tanner Starr, Noah and fiancé Sabina Jacobs, and Lydia and fiancé Mason Marquis; his cherished eleven grandchildren; his mother, Normande (“Norma”) Ste. Marie; and mother-in-law Nancy Allen; six siblings: Dennis Ste. Marie and fiancé Suzy Earley, Susan and Raymond Demers, Cathy and Donald LeBlanc, Christine and Brian Taylor, Greg and Julie Ste. Marie, and James Ste. Marie; and three sisters-in-law: Kelley Soland, Tracey Stankus and Julie Allen. His memory will also live on in his twelve nieces and nephews and their families and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Paul Ste. Marie; his in-laws: Larry and Diane (Carter) Judd and Charles Williamson-Allen; his brother-in-law David Judd; his nephew Aaron Demers; his “boy” Jeremy Maxwell; and best friend Doug Medley.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 2, at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy. Guests will then proceed to the cemetery in North Troy. Following the internment, all are warmly invited to join the family for refreshments and remembrance at the Sacred Heart church hall.

Though Pete’s hands are now at rest, his spirit will remain in the laughter around a crowded table, the crisp air atop Jay Peak, and in every quiet act of devotion carried forward by the family and community he loved so deeply. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara Joan (Armstrong) Meier

Barbara Joan (Armstrong) Meier died peacefully in her home on April 20, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born on February 23, 1955, to the late Jack and Beverly (Collins) Armstrong. Barbara grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and attended Lake Region Union High School.

Barbara was a hard worker and never slowed down, proving herself to be a true example of strength and determination. Having left school early to raise her family, Barbara returned at age 31 to finish and receive her diploma, an achievement worthy of her pride. For several years, she cleaned the American Legion Post 23 in Orleans, where she also enjoyed socializing with friends. She worked for many years at Barton Dry Cleaners until they closed their doors. Barbara then moved on to Vermont Beef Jerky, where she was a committed employee and cherished coworker right to the end.

Barbara had a love for all animals and supported Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter however she could. Her sweet beagle Lily brought her happy companionship and brought her heart much joy.

Barbara liked to go for rides on the backroads, enjoying the countryside and views of the NEK. She was a lover of yard sales and a collector of trinkets and treasures. She had a green thumb and filled her home with plants and flowers, inside and out. Barbara recently purchased her first home by herself. Within just a few days, with her knack for decorating, she had it looking quaint and cozy, like she had been there for years.

In 2005, Barbara was the lucky winner of a moose permit. She had a successful hunt, a memorable experience that she was able to share with her daughter Deborah.

In 2008, Barbara was diagnosed with cancer. She bravely faced and rose above the trials and tribulations that she encountered. Being the strong and feisty soul she was, Barbara kicked cancer’s ass!

Her greatest and proudest accomplishment was raising her two daughters, who never left her side. Barbara was so proud of them, the lives they have built, and the families they created.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her daughters: Deborah Martel and Heather Neal; and son-in-law Terry. She will be fondly remembered by her granddaughters: Drew George and her husband, Kyle, and Kathrine Strange and her husband, Ian; by her grandsons: Trevor Neal and his partner, Kallianne, and Nakai Cusson. Last summer, Barb also had the honor of becoming a great-grandmother for the first time to Gemma George, who she so adored.

Barbara also leaves behind her bonus mother, Claudia Armstrong, her brother Brent Armstrong and wife, Lynn, several nieces and nephews, many friends, and her beloved beagle Lily.

Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her bonus father, Ray Lessard, her sister Bonnie Provencher, her brother Steve Armstrong, her special nephew John Provencher, and her companion of 25 years, Dennis Desmarais.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will take place at noon on May 18 at Sweet Scoops in Barton. Any donations in Barbara’s memory can be given to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter to honor her love for animals.

Please Don’t Cry

Please don’t cry because I’m gone

For I am just “away”

I did not die and never will

I’m with you every day

It’s true that I have left the earth

And live in spirit here

With a peace and love I can’t explain

I’m happy, have no fear

Who I was, I still am now

even better than before

Heaven holds such beauty here

with mountains, trees and more

Please don’t cry, just speak to me

The way you used to do

Make our memories happy ones

That hug and comfort you

Remember me with happiness

Don’t grieve because I’m gone

In Heaven I am growing still

and my life continues on

Please don’t cry, because I share

All you say and do

In every moment of every day

My love is with you, too.

Doris “Dot” E. Mead

Doris “Dot” E. Mead died peacefully on April 3, 2025, at the age of 78. Doris spent her last moments surrounded by her loved ones.

Doris was born on July 30, 1946, in Dummerston, to Roy Lawrence, of Grafton, and Annette Vaine, of Putney. She married Ranson Mead Sr., of Jay, on September 23, 1967, in Derby. Together they spent many years growing their family and working their family farm in Orleans County. For the last 30 years, they made their home in Newport Center.

Doris was well-known by the community for her kindness and her dedication to her family. She made sure everyone around her had what they needed, without hesitation. She loved baking, word search puzzles, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She could be found, almost daily, chatting with her sister Barb over the telephone. Doris was always fond of sitting on the porch with a coffee or iced tea, enjoying fresh air in the summertime. Doris was kept young by looking after her many great-grandchildren over the years. She loved nothing more than her family.

Doris is survived by her husband, Ranson Mead Sr., and their four children: Lisa Mead, Ranson Mead Jr., Shawn Mead, and Victoria Mead and her partner, John Buchanan.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Jarett and Jace Buchanan, Kyle Mead and his wife, Amber, Shonna Gochie and her husband, Andrew, Shane Mead and his wife, Rachelle, Dillion Carpenter, Cassie Royer and her husband, Josh, Seth Mead, and Riley Aldrich and her husband, Carter, along with her 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Lou Roberts (Henry), Viola Lawrence, and Barbara Beam (Butch).

She was predeceased by her parents: Roy and Annette Lawrence; her siblings: Cecil, Waldo, Dennis, Floyd, Marilyn, and Ellen; along with her grandchildren: Danielle Carpenter and Ranson Mead III.

Robert Lamarche

Ronald A. Lamarche, 84, died peacefully in his sleep on April 22, 2025. He was born on February 1, 1941, in Morrisville, the son of Laurier B. and Flore Y. (Robillard) Lamarche.

A graduate of Orleans High School, class of 1960, Ronald began his working life in the mills of Maine and later at Ethan Allen in Vermont. He then spent a decade driving a milk truck — eventually purchasing his own truck — a step that brought him back to his own roots of farming.

On June 23, 1962, Ronald married the love of his life, Yvette Tremblay. Together, they pursued their shared dream of dairy farming, purchasing a farm in Bradford, Maine, in 1971. After a devastating fire ten years later, they rebuilt their lives and continued their journey on a new farm in Charleston, Maine. Ronald dedicated 38 years to farming, a vocation that defined his life and legacy.

Outside of work, Ronald enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He loved boating, camping, snowmobiling, gardening, and playing horseshoes. He also found great joy in traveling — especially cruises — and cherished every moment spent with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Yvette; his son Brian Lamarche and wife, Arline, of Prospect, Maine; daughters: Diane Kennedy and husband, Tony, of Hudson, Maine, and Laura Hollis of Veazie, Maine. He leaves behind his grandchildren: Thomas Lamarche of Exeter, Maine, Nicole (Lamarche) Curry and husband, Ethan, of Newport, Maine; Steven Lamarche and wife, Nikki, of Hudson, Maine; Alexander Hollis and partner, Krystyna Farrar, of Dexter, Maine; Colby Hollis and wife, Lindsey, of Converse, Texas; and bonus granddaughter Taylor Staples of Bangor, Maine. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren: Kayden Curry of Newport, and Aubrey Hollis of Converse.

Ronald is also survived by his sister Lorraine Webster and husband, Eugene, of Irasburg; his brothers Maurice Lamarche and wife, Betty, of Westbrook, Connecticut, Raymond Lamarche and wife, Janine, of Irasburg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special acknowledgment is extended to Norris Oakes, who spent many years working alongside Ronald and was considered family.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Laurier and Flore Lamarche, and his sister Rita Brown.

Ronald will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his work ethic, and the love he poured into the land he farmed. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, love, and laughter that will be cherished for generations.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on April 30, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on May 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John’s Catholic Church, 217 York Street, Bangor. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 449 Ohio Street, Bangor. Relatives and friends are invited to share conversation and refreshments at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith, 163 Center Street, following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Ronald’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

Dale Knowles

Dale Emery Knowles, 92, of Newport, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on August 18, 1932, in Derby, he was the beloved son of the late Wilmer and Della (Hayward) Knowles.

On April 14, 1956, Dale married his lifelong partner, Constance “Connie” Joyce Willey, in Newport. Together they built a life defined by hard work, faith, and family.

Following high school, Dale answered his country’s call, serving as a surveyor in the U.S. Army during the Korean War conflict in the Pacific.

After his military service, he returned home and completed his apprenticeship to become a licensed electrician — a profession he pursued with skill and pride. Dale then owned and operated a woodworking shop, before he and Connie co-founded Knowles Concrete Construction, building concrete foundations throughout the Newport area for decades. His craftsmanship and integrity became hallmarks of the business and a testament to his lifelong work ethic.

A devoted member and former deacon of the Newport Baptist Church, Dale’s faith guided every aspect of his life. Dale was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He also liked bowling, bird watching, and was notorious when playing a good cribbage game. Dale was an avid traveler, who used to love to hit the road with family and friends.

Dale’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Connie; daughters: Melissa Royer and her husband, Carl, of Orlando, Florida, and Desiree Darby and her husband, Mark, of Southbury, Connecticut; and his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Meredith Royer Dow and her husband, Jeremy, of Calais, Maine, and their children Ellery and Melody; Lindsay Royer Hanson and her husband, Joseph “JJ” Hanson, of Swanton, and their sons Braydon, Johnathon, and Emerson; Abby Royer of Orlando; and Daleyn Brandich and William Brandich of Tampa, Florida. Dale was the youngest of six siblings; all five of his brothers and sisters and their spouses predeceased him.

Visitation will be held at Newport Baptist Church on Saturday, May 24, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A committal will take place at Lake Road Cemetery immediately afterward. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Dale’s life at the Eastside Restaurant following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Dale will be remembered for his unwavering faith, dedication to family, devotion to church, and the quiet strength he brought to every endeavor. He touched countless lives through his service, his craftsmanship, and his generous spirit. He will be dearly missed and forever cherished. Please visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.

Catherine “Cathy” Howes

Catherine “Cathy” Marie Howes of Derby, died in the early morning hours of April 13, 2025. She was born on February 28, 1970, to Donna Howes (nee Thayer) and the late Joel Howes. Cathy attended Lake Region High School as a member of the class of ’88, and she attended both Champlain College and Johnson State College. She worked at the Derby Village Store for many years and most recently at the Price Chopper in Derby in the deli. Cathy kept in touch with friends from high school and she befriended people wherever she went.

Her family often said Cathy knew everyone. Although she had several health struggles, she never complained and was always a hard worker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and games, going to bingo with her mom, and those who knew her, knew she had endless love for penguins. Cathy recently became a grandmother when her son Ethan Tessier and his partner, Brianna Hawksworth, gave birth to a son Nash James. Cathy was over the moon in love with this little guy. He was her joy.

Cathy is survived by her mother, Donna Howes; her son Ethan Tessier and his partner, Brianna Hawksworth, and her grandchildren Aubree, Addison and Nash; her brother Jesse Howes and his partner, Kim Crady-Smith; her sister Jennifer Doncaster and her husband, Wayne, her nephew Christopher Doncaster and nieces Eliza and Hannah Doncaster; and her brother Jonathan Howes. She is also survived by her aunt Lynda Strahan, cousins Bob and Carolyn and by her uncles Paul Howes, Dale Howes, and his family. She leaves behind beloved friends Yvonne and Gene Tessier and family, and Athena Simpson and her family Gunner and Brianna.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy’s name to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation.

Dennis M. Frink

Dennis M. Frink, 74, of Westfield, died in his sleep at North Country Hospital on January 7, 2025, shortly after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Dennis was born in Burlington on April 10, 1950, where he spent his childhood, later graduating from South Burlington High School and receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Vermont.

While living in Burlington, he also played bassoon in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Dennis moved to Westfield in the mid 1970s and purchased the Old Kettle Farm with a group of friends in 1978. In 1987, Dennis bought the property down the hill, where he lived until his death. In this spot, Dennis set up shop: a woodworking studio (which he later named “Blue Thumb Woodworks”) where he created beautiful carvings, lamps, eccentric playhouses, and iconic wooden signs found throughout the area.

An early adopter of the personal computer, Dennis helped many area residents learn to use their first PCs, and taught computing at the Westfield Elementary School. A mechanical engineer, Dennis worked on many projects including the development of the “Quadractor,” a high-clearance tractor, in Australia.

Besides his “blue thumb” Dennis had a green thumb as well. An avid gardener, he grew much of his own produce and allowed neighbors to share his garden space. During harvest season, there was often a stand offering free vegetables by his garden, just one of many ways Dennis showed generosity to his neighbors and friends. An important part of Dennis’ life was sharing his skills with young people, including math tutoring, woodworking instruction, volunteering at the library, and giving gifts of beautiful hand-carved toys. Two generations of neighborhood kids knew him as “Uncle Dennis.” Dennis’ legendary dry sense of humor will be missed by many, and as friends reflect on his life, they may ‘get’ even more of his jokes.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at his Westfield property. Donations in Dennis’ memory can be made to the Hitchcock Memorial Library and Museum through the Westfield Town Office, 38 School Street, Westfield, Vermont 05874.

Linda Betsy Champagne

Linda Betsy Champagne, 67, of Derby, died on April 19, 2025, after a three-year struggle with ALS. She was born in Newport, the only child of the late Emilio and Marguerite (Vaillancourt) Champagne.

Linda loved her many pets that she had over the years and she is survived by her cat Kittyboy. She enjoyed watching golf, knitting stuffed animals and afghans, and working in her flower garden.

In 2023, with the help of her special friend, Doreen, she was able to spend three days in Rockland, Maine, at the Maine Lobster Festival. This had been on her bucket list and the event did not disappoint. On the way home they visited four lighthouses along the coast.

Linda was known for her love of nature, wildlife, and conservation, for her charitable work, and for her donation of knitted animals to Ukrainian children.

She is survived by her friend Doreen Lyon, her beloved cousins: Darleen McConmey and Charlene Audrey Chouinard, as well as many other family members and friends who will cherish her memory and wishes. Linda spent the last few months at the Bel-Aire Center and thought of the staff there as her extended family.

A farewell ceremony will be held at Mount Forrest Cemetery, 358 Rue Court, Coaticook, Quebec, Canada J1A 1L7, on Tuesday, May 20, at 11 a.m., followed by burial.

Donations in her memory may be made to: Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or Newport Ambulance Service Inc., P.O. Box 911, Newport, Vermont 05855.

William “Bill” Bresse

William “Bill” Bresse died peacefully on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Chatham Rehab in Elkin, North Carolina, after a brief illness. Bill was born on November 4, 1940, in Island Pond, the second of four children born to Ernest and Lucille Bresse. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1958 and was a proud member of its basketball team that took home the state championship that same year. He loved basketball best but was a fan of all sports his whole life. One of his favorite activities was golfing with his dear friend Ken Nocera.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served honorably for 20 years. He served in Korea, Okinawa, Vietnam, and Germany, and retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class in April 1979. He moved to Louisiana the following year, where he met Mary Elizabeth (Meg) Gillespie. They married in January 1981.

Bill worked in security for the Starks Foundation in Orange, Texas, from 1980 to 2005, then retired to Elkin, a community he came to love very much. He spent many years, up until very recently, volunteering at the Tri County Food Bank in Elkin, where he made many friends. He was also a well-loved member of St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Bill leaves behind his brother Tom and his wife, Barbara; his devoted sister Margaret; and stepsons: Rod, Bruce, and Jeff, and their families. He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his lovely wife, Meg; parents, Ernest and Lucille; brother Edmund; grandson Tommy; niece Elizabeth; brother-in-law Gerald; and his godson/nephew Scott.

His family would like to thank his many wonderful friends from Elkin for their support during these final months. Bill cherished his family and time spent back home in Vermont but was happiest living in Elkin surrounded by friends from St. Stephen and other parts of his life — who know who they are. They also want to thank the staff at Chatham Rehabilitation and Nursing for their excellent care.

A funeral service was held for Bill as part of Palm Sunday Mass on Sunday, April 13, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond Vermont at 11 a.m. on June 28. All are welcome.

Michele Lee Bourgeois

Michele Lee Bourgeois, born in Burlington, and Christopher West Willard, met on a beach in Charlotte over 35 years ago. In the time that followed, they spent every moment they could being together while Michele finished college. Then, at every opportunity they could, they worked together in several jobs. They loved it so much that somewhere along the way, they got married and created two of the most awesome, caring, intelligent children: Saja and Taelin, and finally settled down and built a life in Glover.

To the immeasurable sorrow of her family and friends, Michele died after a brief illness on February 6, 2025. She peacefully began the next chapter of her journey through the universe surrounded by the people she loved. She was a strong, intelligent, loving, and creative woman who strove to feed the souls around her with conversation and a passion for cooking and baking that always held a promise to keep the recipient(s) happy, safe, and warm.

In addition to her husband and children, Michele is survived by her parents, Maurice and Lynn, and her sisters: Annette and Nicole.

Though deeply affected by this loss, her family takes courage by providing each other with incredibly relieving and helpful support. Her families and friends know they are all in this life together. No matter where they are, they share their lives with great, big snuggle bunnies. Her family extends true thanks to them.

“Michele,

We love you in the morning, we love you in the day,

We love you in the nighttime when the stars come out to play.

We love you from mountaintop to mountaintop,

And from sea to shining sea, but most of all we love you,

Because we’re all a family.

We love and miss you.

— Your family, Chris, Saja, and Taelin.”

David T. Austin

David T. Austin died on April 5, 2025, in his home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by Beverly Jene, Carol Woodard and family, and many cousins and friends.

Interment will be held in the summer with family and friends and a celebration of life will be held at the family camp in the fall.

David’s family would like to thank the rescue squads, nurses, doctors, and medical staff for their professionalism, care, and compassion as they helped David on his journey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to the Hardwick Emergency Rescue Squad, Hardwick; Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, St. Johnsbury; or a charity of one’s choice.

COMMITTAL SERVICES

Roger R. Geoffroy

Committal services for Roger R. Geoffroy will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, at St. Mary’s Cemetery with full military honors.

George Bonnette

Funeral services for George Bonnette, who died on April 1, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.