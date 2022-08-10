Noise complaint occupies Barton board

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—A noise complaint sent Barton Select Board members Lenny Zenonos and Ryan Racine on separate investigative missions on August 3. Chamberlain Road resident Steve King told the two board members who were present at the morning meeting, that his neighbors Travis and Catherine Eurbin had set up a propane canon to scare birds away from their blueberry bushes.

The board said it had received letters from other residents who were disturbed by the loud noise, which Mr. King said occurs every 45 seconds….

