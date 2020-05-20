No motive found yet for Newport shootings

by Meghan Wayland

NEWPORT CITY — Nicole Atkins, survivor of the School Street shooting in downtown Newport on May, spelled out her account of her husband’s death from a hospital bed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Unable to speak due to a gunshot wound to her face, Ms. Atkins told officers in writing that she witnessed her stepfather, Paul Brown, shoot her and her husband, Kevin Atkins, while they lay in bed on the morning of May 4, an affidavit from State Police Detective Sergeant James Vooris says.

“My stepdad did this,” Nicole Atkins wrote, the affidavit says. “I was sleeping and I woke up to gunshots going off. I sat up and got shot in the face, then my husband got up and my step dad shot him too.”

