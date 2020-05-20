Editor's Picks This Week No motive found yet for Newport shootings Published 7 hours ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 7h ago 14 State Police investigators speak with Newport City Patrolman Dave Jacobs before entering the house on School Street where two people died and a third was wounded in a shooting Monday morning. Photo by Joseph Gresser by Meghan Wayland NEWPORT CITY — Nicole Atkins, survivor of the School Street shooting in downtown Newport on May, spelled out her account of her husband’s death from a hospital bed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Unable to speak due to a gunshot wound to her face, Ms. Atkins told officers in writing that she witnessed her stepfather, Paul Brown, shoot her and her husband, Kevin Atkins, while they lay in bed on the morning of May 4, an affidavit from State Police Detective Sergeant James Vooris says. “My stepdad did this,” Nicole Atkins wrote, the affidavit says. “I was sleeping and I woke up to gunshots going off. I sat up and got shot in the face, then my husband got up and my step dad shot him too.” …this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below: Annual online subscription Short-term online subscription Print subscription (To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper) 14 recommended 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it