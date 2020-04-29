Newport police chief resigns

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The city council accepted the resignation of Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto at a special meeting on April 22. He sent the city a brief letter that said, “I, Seth DiSanto, do hereby irrevocably submit my resignation from employment with the City of Newport, effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 20, 2020.”

The letter was dated April 20, 2020.

Chief DiSanto held the position since June 2012, but was absent on paid administrative leave for around two months last year.

City officials, citing privacy concerns, refused to speak about the reasons for the chief’s leave in 2019 other than to say it was for medical reasons. While he was away from the force, Lieutenant Travis Bingham served as acting chief. Signs that something was amiss in the department appeared soon after Town Meeting Day.

