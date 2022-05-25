Newport man denies stealing catalytic converters

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Police say they have found the man responsible for a rash of catalytic converter thefts around northern Orleans County.

Elijah J. Emerson, 31, of Newport, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court May 18 and pled innocent to felony charges of grand larceny and unlawful mischief.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)