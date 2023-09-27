Newport hails fall with chili, boats, and quilts

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Newport bid welcome to the new season with its annual Fall Festival Saturday, the first day of autumn. Storefronts welcomed the traffic, as a record number of participants came out for the festival’s favorite food competition. All over the downtown area, various other events gave patrons more than one choice of what to do with such a beautiful afternoon.

As part of the occasion, the Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual ChiliFest Cook-Off Challenge. Up and down Main Street, people armed with wooden spoons went from stand to stand in search of some chili….

…to read the rest of this story, see more photos of Saturday’s event and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)