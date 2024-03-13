Newport grant suit dismissed

by Joseph Gresser

MONTPELIER—The Vermont Supreme Court said the developers of a proposed assisted living facility planned for Newport had no right to challenge the decision of a grant panel that awarded money to a competing project.

Housing Our Seniors in Vermont and Lakemont Retirement Community sued the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and several other agencies, including the city of Newport, saying a grant meant to help compensate the city for damage stemming from EB-5 fraud, was improperly awarded….

