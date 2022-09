Winners of the 2022 Newport Chili Fest stand with their trophies in front of the old Customs House. From left to right were Bronson Lizares and Karen Rinner, who took third place, Russell Hinton and Nathan Grimm who placed second, and Keith and Riley Farrell and Tyler Quesnel who represented The Chicken Coop and carried off top honors. They posed with the Chiliman and Dianne LaPlante president of Vermont’s North Country of Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the sponsor of the event.