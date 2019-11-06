New rules threaten hemp farming

Senator John Rodgers shows off some of his finest hemp flowers to visitors at his Glover farm last month. Mr. Rodgers, who was instrumental in the adoption of the state’s hemp program, is concerned that new federal rules could ruin the crop for small farmers. Photo by Joseph Gresser

by Joseph Gresser

Vermont hemp growers got an unwelcome scare on Halloween as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued an “interim final rule” on the production of their crop.  According to the proposed regulations, farmers will have a tight cap on the amount of THC in hemp plants and could lose their entire crop if they inadvertently go over the limit.

