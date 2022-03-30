New horizons for Derby dairy 

by Luke Vidic

When Horizon Organic announced its plans to leave Vermont, the livelihoods of its dairy farmers became laced with uncertainty. They were, at least, until Organic Valley announced earlier this month it had offered contracts to nearly 90 of the Vermont dairy farmers abandoned by Horizon Organic.

The news is reassuring to many dairy farmers. Buyers like Horizon Organic are looking more to the west, where dairy operations are larger and more lucrative, leaving some Vermont dairy operations with an uncertain future.

