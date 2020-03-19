NEK educators plea for funding change

by Joseph Gresser

MONTPELIER — At one of the last hearings held before the Legislature shut its doors for two weeks in response to fears of the coronavirus, members of the Senate Education Committee heard pleas for a change in state school funding.

The hearing, held on Wednesday, March 11, was called in response to a study commissioned by the Legislature and conducted by the University of Vermont to determine whether a new way of distributing education money slated to go into effect in the next few years will benefit the state’s schoolchildren.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)