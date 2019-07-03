NEK All-Stars headed to world series

Local softball champions Julie Tanguay of Derby, Rileigh Fortin of Derby, and Jenna Laramie of Newport tell the story of their team’s regional win and their upcoming trip to the Babe Ruth Softball World Series. Photo by Elizabeth Cope

by Elizabeth Cope

The Northeast Kingdom All-Stars 14U girls softball team is heading to the Babe Ruth Softball World Series in West Palm Beach, Florida, from July 14 through 24 after a surprise win at the New England regional tournament over the weekend in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

“We’re the first team ever from Vermont!” said Julie Tanguay, 14, of Derby at the Chronicle office Tuesday. “We didn’t plan on winning the whole thing.”

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)