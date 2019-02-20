NCUHS basketball- Falcons take hard fought game in hard fought season
by David Dudley
NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School Falcons outscored the Colchester Lakers 9-0 in the first two minutes of overtime Friday night, but the hard-fought game wasn’t over yet.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)