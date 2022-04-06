Murder charges for 21-year-old baby shaking case

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A man who allegedly shook his infant daughter hard enough to cause brain damage in 2001, has been arrested in Tennessee and faces extradition to Vermont where he will face a charge of second-degree murder stemming from her death 15 years later.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police sent out Friday, Jason Roberts, 44, currently living in Maryville, Tennessee, was arrested on a warrant and is being held without bail while Vermont authorities seek his return.

A affidavit from State Police Detective Sergeant James Vooris, written to establish probable cause for the charge, says State Police Detective Sergeant Jean Paul Sinclair was assigned to investigate a case of suspected child abuse on February 4, 2001.

