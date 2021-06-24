Moderate drought could hurt farmers

by Joseph Gresser

It was dry last summer. There wasn’t much rain last fall. The winter snow pack was no great shakes, and there has been little precipitation and periods of intense heat this spring.

According to meteorologist Mark Breen of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, the Northeast Kingdom is experiencing a “moderate drought.”

The website of the National Integrated Drought Information System has maps showing most of Vermont is abnormally dry, and the eastern side of the state is in a state of moderate drought.

According to the website, that means we can expect to see an increase in irrigation use, hay and grain yields lower than normal, a decline in honey production, and an increase in wildfires and ground fires.

