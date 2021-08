Orleans Fire Chief E.J. Rowell (left), State Police Trooper Brian Connor, and Nathan Peart survey the scene after Erval Shed III drove his milk truck off Roaring Brook Road and about 100 feet into a field. The truck tipped over, causing some damage to the driver’s side of the cab, but fortunately none to the driver. Trooper Connor’s press release said Mr. Shed fell asleep at the wheel. Almost all the milk was transferred to another truck. Photo by Joseph Gresser