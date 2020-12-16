Meet Fred the K9 training aid

by Tena Starr

NEWPORT CENTER — Fred is about six feet tall with a rubbery face and wobbly legs. He’s not much of a dresser, and he has a small vial of placenta in one of his pockets.

Yes, placenta. That was last week. On another day he might have a bit of skull, a piece of intestine, or blood hidden away in his clothing.

These days Fred is doubling as an unlikely Santa peering out the window of Jim Hutchinson’s and Bonnie Ricker’s Newport Center home. But his day job is being a K9 training aid. He’s a blow-up mannequin used to train dogs to find cadavers or missing people.

George, a six-year-old red fox Labrador, bred in Glover, is one of those dogs.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)