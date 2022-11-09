Mayor Monette says he’s getting done

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—The agenda for Monday’s city council meeting included some important business, but nothing as exciting as the surprise announcement from Mayor Paul Monette that he will not seek another term when his sixth ends in March.

Mayor Monette made his announcement as he declined to serve on the committee that will negotiate a labor agreement with public works employees. He casually mentioned that as negotiations may run into March he would not be a good choice, as he will no longer be mayor after Town Meeting Day.

