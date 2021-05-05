Massive fraud shuts down online UI aps

by Joseph Gresser

Those who need to file a new unemployment claim will find the state has closed down its online application system for the time being. They can blame those who Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington calls “fraudsters” for the inconvenience of having to go through the state’s telephone application system rather than fill out the forms themselves.

The number for those who need to file claims is (877) 214-3330, and the Claimant Assistance Center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At an online press conference Monday afternoon, Commissioner Harrington said the state’s system got so many applications so quickly on April 27 and 28 it couldn’t perform checks to make sure the claims were valid.

