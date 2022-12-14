Man threatened another with a sledge hammer, police say

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say Andrel Flowers, 30, whose address was not given in court documents, threatened a man repeatedly with a full-sized sledge hammer and used the hammer to break in the door of the room where the man was hiding.

Vermont State Police Sergeant Charles Winn said the man who was threatened called police around 10:30 p.m. on December 4. He first used the ten-digit number, then hung up and quickly dialed 911.

According to Sergeant Winn’s affidavit the man told the dispatcher someone he did not know had been dropped off at his house on Maple Hill in Barton. It says the caller said the unknown man was inside his house, was suicidal, and was threatening to kill the caller.

Sergeant Winn said he got to Barton and knocked on the door. He said he announced himself as State Police a few times while a man inside the house kept asking who he was. Finally the man, who introduced himself as Andrel Flowers opened the door and let Sergeant Winn inside.

He asked if Mr. Flowers had called the police, and was told no. Mr. Flowers said perhaps the other man in the house had called and knocked on his door.

The other man came out of his room and said he had called police, the affidavit says, that Mr. Flowers was dropped off at his house, was suicidal and had threatened to kill him….

