Man held without bail on assault charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT —A man who was released on conditions after pleading innocent in January to five charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, was back in court on February 12, this time for several assault charges.

After Judge Rory Thibault heard Joshua Burbank, 37, of Morrisville plead innocent to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restrain as well as domestic assault, disturbing the peace by phone, criminal threatening, and violating his conditions of release, he ordered that he be held without bail.

Newport City Police Patrolman Cody Smith said a woman went to the Newport station on February 10….

