Man crashed stolen car into a house, police say

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—Police say a Hyde Park man stole a car in Newport and crashed it into a house in Lowell. Jamie J. Bocash, 42, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans Superior Court Monday and pled innocent to a felony charge of aggravated driving without the consent of the owner, and two misdemeanor charges reckless or grossly negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, as well as reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence of a drug.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)