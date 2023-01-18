Man charged with threatening family over missing keys

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say the man they detained in Craftsbury around 5:30 p.m. on January 9 threatened to kill a woman friend and her family because he thought she had taken his keys to keep him from driving.

According to the affidavit filed by Trooper James Gallup, Donald Billow, 42, of Albany, had been threatening a family near where he was found. Trooper Gallup said he and troopers Logan Miller, and Nathan Handy went to Craftsbury in answer to a call from a woman who said Mr. Billow was threatening her and her family with a gun.

