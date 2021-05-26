Lumber prices skyrocket

by Sylvia C. Dodge

Lumber prices are up, way up — but so are the annual revenues of Northeast Kingdom building contractors, retail lumber businesses, and sawmill operators. The business owners contacted for this article all spoke about record sales, with no shortage of customers during COVID-19.

Although profitable, the last 16 months have also been filled with frustrations for businesses involved in the lumber industry — a shortage of truckers, a shortage of supply, hectic work schedules, the inability to guarantee prices, and fears of contracting COVID-19 at worksites.

