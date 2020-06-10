LRUHS graduates 84

Car parade and virtual ceremony for Lake Region grads

by Meghan Wayland

ORLEANS — Seniors at Lake Region Union High School wanted three things from their graduation Sunday.

“They wanted to walk across a stage, they wanted their families to be in attendance, and they wanted the ceremony to be at Lake Region,” school Principal Andre Messier said in a phone interview last week.

They got all that, and they got something more — something no other graduating class has yet to experience. Along the parade route from the Orleans County Fairgrounds to Lake Region, family and friends — packs of strangers even — lined up with balloons and banners, decorated cars and ATVs, to honor the seniors as they drove through Barton and Orleans on their way to getting their diplomas. The community showed up in droves and camped out curbside like it was the Fourth of July.

