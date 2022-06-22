LRUEMSD — School safety is board focus

by Trisha Ingalls

GLOVER — The Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District (LRUEMSD) board met in Glover Monday, and gave a large amount of its time to questions of school safety raised by several episodes of threats from students or parents directed at local schools.

The topic was first raised by Dan Demaine, member from Glover, during the superintendent’s report. Mr. Demaine mentioned how safety concerns overshadowed the end of the school year and wondered if there were any updates on those cases.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)