Local “looks for love” on Temptation Island

by Leanne Harple

For many single people, the isolation of COVID has meant a lot of alone time, with little opportunity to meet the loves of their lives.

Not so for Shaquille Urie.

The 25-year-old West Glover native spent his autumn being wined and dined by television producers, on a Hawaiian island in the company of other beautiful young singles.

Mr. Urie, a 2013 graduate of Lake Region Union High School, was a cast member of Temptation Island, a reality television series filmed in Maui and airing now on the USA network. The season three premier was February 16, with the first episode now available online.

