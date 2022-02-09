Local lawmakers introduce Lake Memphremagog bills

by Sylvia C. Dodge

Two bills introduced for consideration by the Vermont Legislature could lead to the designation of Lake Memphremagog as a “Lake in Crisis.”

Representative Woodman Page of Newport is the lead sponsor of H.601, a bill that seeks an immediate declaration of crisis status for the lake.

“Let’s declare it now. Period,” Representative Page said in a recent phone conversation.

He said the water quality of the lake has deteriorated over the years. “There are more weeds, more invasive species, more phosphorus runoff.”

The bill has the backing of the other legislators representing Orleans County, including Brian Smith of Derby and Michael Marcotte of Coventry, Vicki Strong of Albany, and Katherine Sims of Craftsbury, Paul Lefebvre of Newark, Larry Labor of Morgan, and Mark Higley of Lowell.

