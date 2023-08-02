Linda Joy Sullivan — Newport’s new mayor

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT – Linda Joy Sullivan won election to the office of mayor here Tuesday night. Balloting took place to choose a replacement for the previous mayor, Beth Barnes, who resigned after only 75 days.

The city council originally planned to name her successor from those citizens who put their names forward for consideration, but voters petitioned for a new election.

Ms. Sullivan, Roderick Owens, and Carl King submitted petitions with enough signatures to put them on the ballot. Ms. Sullivan, who is a relatively new resident of the city drew vocal support from a large number of people, including a state representative, former mayors, including Ms. Barnes, and former city council members.

In all, 566 people went to the polls. They gave Ms. Sullivan 388 votes, Roderick Sullivan was the second-place finisher with 130 votes, and Carl King trailed with 47.

Ms. Sullivan will preside over the next regular city council meeting scheduled for Monday, August 7.

This post has been edited to correct an earlier error in the number of votes received by Mr. King.