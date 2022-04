Spectators, including students from Orleans Elementary School, crowd the banks at Willoughby Falls Monday to watch steelhead trout make their annual run. The fish make the journey upstream on their own schedule and the spectacle lasts only a short while, so local residents find themselves checking in on their finny friends often in the days leading to the run. Spectators oohed and aahed at each heroic leap, much as people do at Fourth of July fireworks displays. Photo by Joseph Gresser