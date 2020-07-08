Life in the time of corona — the Fourth of July

Interviews by Meghan Wayland

The Chronicle interviews a variety of people from time to time to see how their lives have been affected by COVID-19.

This week, we asked people about how this year’s July Fourth weekend differed from last year’s — whether or not they were celebrating differently and the holiday carried new meaning amid protests and a pandemic.

Answers have been edited for length and continuity.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)