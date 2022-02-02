Legislators introduce rural omnibus bill

by Sylvia C. Dodge

H.581, a comprehensive bill recently introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives is designed to support and improve the state’s rural economy while at the same time keeping rural land from being fragmented and converted for other uses.

The bill’s primary focus is to support forest-based businesses. It proposes the creation of a “Vermont Forest Future Program.”

The bill also calls for several amendments to Act 250, the state’s land use law. It suggests increasing the allowable weight for large trucks, broadening hours of operation for forest-based enterprises, allowing the creation of accessory farm businesses without a permit, and clarifying Act 250 jurisdiction over recreational trails.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week's paper.

