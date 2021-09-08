Leach library lets visitors take out veggies

by Sylvia C. Dodge

IRASBURG — In 2015, there was no after-school enrichment program for students in Irasburg. Through the work of the Leach Public Library Board of Trustees, enrichment programming was initiated that year, offering after-school sessions for students each semester for eight-to-ten weeks, as well as in the summer.

The enrichment program was put on hiatus for the 2020-21 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with one exception – the public vegetable garden on the library’s back lawn.

During the early years of the garden, it served as a classroom, the site of units for Irasburg children about plants, and worms, and soil. Over the years, however, the garden morphed into a place for anybody to pick the herbs and vegetables planted there.

