Lawyer sues to open special investigations records

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

A St. Johnsbury lawyer has gone to Orleans County Superior Court in search of an order opening the records of the Orleans County Child Advocacy Center/Special Investigations Unit to public inspection.

In a filing submitted on July 9, David Sleigh told the court he hoped to understand statements made by Newport City Police Detective Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs, who is currently running for the Republican nomination for Orleans County Sheriff.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)