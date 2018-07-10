Lawyer sues to open special investigations records
copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018
A St. Johnsbury lawyer has gone to Orleans County Superior Court in search of an order opening the records of the Orleans County Child Advocacy Center/Special Investigations Unit to public inspection.
In a filing submitted on July 9, David Sleigh told the court he hoped to understand statements made by Newport City Police Detective Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs, who is currently running for the Republican nomination for Orleans County Sheriff.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)