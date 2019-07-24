Landfill expansion approved with conditions

by Joseph Gresser

COVENTRY — After nearly six months of deliberation the District Seven Environmental Commission decided Tuesday to allow the proposed 51.2-acre expansion of the New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWS-VT) Coventry landfill to go forward, with several major conditions. The Act 250 permit issued by the commission will run until June 30, 2028

