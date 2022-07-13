Lake Region star reaches soccer heights

by Leanne Harple

Riley Urie, who grew up in West Glover, is a rising soccer star both in Vermont and internationally. Mr. Urie is a 2018 Lake Region Union High School graduate, and more recently a graduate of the University of Vermont (UVM). He played soccer for both schools’ teams, and then went on to play for the Vermont Green Football Club, a United Soccer League Two soccer club in Burlington. From there, his athletic talent led him all the way across the world to Nepal.

Interestingly, soccer wasn’t Mr. Riley’s first-choice sport.

